RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.91

RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.91 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 83.18 ($1.09). RPS Group plc (RPS.L) shares last traded at GBX 81.60 ($1.07), with a volume of 72,080 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £226.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10.

RPS Group plc (RPS.L) Company Profile (LON:RPS)

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment. The company offers project and program management; design and development; water services; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital services.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group plc (RPS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group plc (RPS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.