RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) (LON:RSA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $566.93

RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) (LON:RSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 566.93 ($7.41) and traded as high as GBX 677.40 ($8.85). RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) shares last traded at GBX 676.20 ($8.83), with a volume of 2,349,639 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 677.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 566.93.

About RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

