RSM US Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,045,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $436.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.59. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

