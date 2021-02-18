Rubic Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.72 Million (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Rubic token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rubic has a market capitalization of $31.72 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.00376527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00078865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00083836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00083523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.16 or 0.00429254 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,396.02 or 0.85017014 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,100,000 tokens. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Rubic Token Trading

Rubic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

