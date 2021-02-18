Ruff Achieves Market Cap of $13.09 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a market cap of $13.09 million and $913,655.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00062522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $432.27 or 0.00842402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00035360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00054008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00044286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.78 or 0.05015787 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00016882 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

