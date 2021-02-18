Rupee 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,010.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $122,221.06 and $2,010.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,180,850 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

