Rupiah Token Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a token. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,774,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

