Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $96,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

UNP opened at $211.23 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.