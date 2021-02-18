Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.82% of KBR worth $80,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of KBR by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.

KBR stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

