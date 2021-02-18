Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 226,820 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of CyrusOne worth $71,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

