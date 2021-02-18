Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,457 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of AvalonBay Communities worth $76,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVB. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

