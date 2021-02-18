Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $104.46 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $104,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.78 and its 200-day moving average is $166.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

