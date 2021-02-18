Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $70.76 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90,522 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Textron worth $70,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,040,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,571,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,628,000 after buying an additional 410,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Textron by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after buying an additional 224,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

NYSE:TXT opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.