Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $82.26 Million Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,420 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of AON worth $82,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 47.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after acquiring an additional 705,937 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AON by 4,280.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at about $109,243,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at about $51,505,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

AON stock opened at $229.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day moving average of $204.45. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

