Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462,948 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 172,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of HP worth $84,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in HP by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 592,459 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 16,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,231,559 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.