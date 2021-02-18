Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.67% of Valvoline worth $71,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $50,659.77. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,067.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $106,889. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

