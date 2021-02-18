Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,823 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $99,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.04. The stock has a market cap of $164.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

