Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 316,823 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,703,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,823 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of The Kroger worth $85,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of KR stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

