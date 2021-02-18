Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 31,785 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,785 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $102,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $69,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,107 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 337,127 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,769.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 262,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 253,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,127,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,824,000 after acquiring an additional 249,330 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

