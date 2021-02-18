Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 907,812 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,271,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.58% of Invitation Homes worth $96,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

