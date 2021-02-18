Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 256,580 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.