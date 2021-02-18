Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading 5.3% Higher

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.72. 17,001,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 7,614,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sabre by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sabre by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

