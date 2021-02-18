Safe Bulkers, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Safe Bulkers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.78.

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 98,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

