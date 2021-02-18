SAFE DEAL Price Tops $2.30 on Major Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00004434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $401,031.28 and $182,643.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.00372535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00059866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00079102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00085111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00082699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.00437043 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,542.01 or 0.85896761 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.