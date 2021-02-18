Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) dropped 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 27,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,483,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $147,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

