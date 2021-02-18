SafeCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $422.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $422.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,006.52 or 0.99953320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00044942 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.65 or 0.00562455 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $464.03 or 0.00891840 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00261236 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.00152412 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002341 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003234 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

