Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $79.22 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $65.45 and a one year high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

