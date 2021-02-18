SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SAIL opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6,071.93 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $68,106.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,579 shares of company stock worth $3,348,146. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

