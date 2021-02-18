Saint Jean Carbon (CVE:SJL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (CVE:SJL)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Saint Jean Carbon shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 611,329 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05.

About Saint Jean Carbon (CVE:SJL)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Walker mine property, Clot property, Bell property, Buckingham/Kendall property, and Lochaber/Montpellier property which explores for graphite deposits in Quebec.

