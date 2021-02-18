salesforce.com (CRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect salesforce.com to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $247.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.14.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

