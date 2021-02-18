salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 3.2% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,313 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. AMS Capital Ltda increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 44,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.65. The stock had a trading volume of 141,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,072. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $225.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.00.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.14.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $160,586.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,384.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

