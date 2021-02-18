Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,727 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Sally Beauty worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 5.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,196 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,249 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,821,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,900,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,528,000 after acquiring an additional 635,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,292,000.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBH. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

