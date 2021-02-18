Sanderson Farms (SAFM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Sanderson Farms to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sanderson Farms to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $153.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAFM shares. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.22.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

