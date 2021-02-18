Sapiens International (SPNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $33.46 on Thursday. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

