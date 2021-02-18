Sather Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $207.51 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $405.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.32.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.