Scala Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26,598.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Scala has traded up 68.7% against the dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $26,598.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.95 or 0.00371891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00060117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00078663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00085265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00082894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.93 or 0.00437378 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,506.74 or 0.85781253 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,541,829,259 coins and its circulating supply is 9,741,829,259 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.