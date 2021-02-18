ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,120 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.74% of ScanSource worth $45,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.