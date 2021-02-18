Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255,679 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

SLB stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 386,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,895,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

