Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBGSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

