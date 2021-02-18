Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,471 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. 39,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,981. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.