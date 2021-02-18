Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 413,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $97.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

