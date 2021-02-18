Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is XML Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. XML Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,646 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,569,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,213 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,434,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,898,000 after acquiring an additional 87,602 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 928,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 391,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.49. 3,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,277. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.