SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.05.

SCPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in SciPlay by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in SciPlay by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $970,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SciPlay stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $20.55. 50,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,192. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

