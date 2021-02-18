Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Chairman Ira Scott Greenspan Buys 2,500 Shares

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Chairman Ira Scott Greenspan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 80,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,845. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ira Scott Greenspan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Ira Scott Greenspan bought 2,200 shares of Scopus BioPharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $22,088.00.

Scopus BioPharma stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 172,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,390. Scopus BioPharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Scopus BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc develops therapeutics drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc in December, 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

