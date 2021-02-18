Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Chairman Ira Scott Greenspan Purchases 2,200 Shares

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Chairman Ira Scott Greenspan bought 2,200 shares of Scopus BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $22,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 80,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ira Scott Greenspan bought 2,500 shares of Scopus BioPharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00.

Scopus BioPharma stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 172,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,390. Scopus BioPharma Inc. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $47.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.95.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Scopus BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc develops therapeutics drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc in December, 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

