Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as low as C$0.68. Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 3,672,430 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of C$66.29 million and a PE ratio of -8.90.

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

