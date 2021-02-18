Scott A. Hill Sells 6,142 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,991. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.97 and its 200-day moving average is $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.