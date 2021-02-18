Scry.info Hits Market Cap of $2.13 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $73,631.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 44.1% against the dollar. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00063598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.92 or 0.00873057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006953 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00046657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00026885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.86 or 0.05137450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00046021 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00016309 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (DDD) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

