SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Down 9.1%

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s stock price was down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 797,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 870,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCYX shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

The company has a market cap of $92.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $2,628,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

