Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STX. Cowen boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $71.41 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $77.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock valued at $287,379,498. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,846 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 409,518 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

